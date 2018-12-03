13 Days of Giving kicks off today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the next 13 days the Humane Society of Utah's 13 Days of Giving, presented by the Wasatch Front Subaru Retailers, will be taking over FOX 13 to provide support for Utah's largest private animal shelter.

Deann Shepherd, Communications & Marketing Director for the Humane Society of Utah joined The PLACE to kick off the campaign.

The Humane Society of Utah is a local, private non-profit organization that does not receive any state or federal funding, and they're not a branch of any national organization, so everything they do for the pets is made possible by donations. For the next 13 days, on FOX 13 and through social media, the Humane Society will be highlighting a different gift each day that donations from the community help them to provide.

Monday is the first day and donations are being DOUBLED up to $10,000 thanks to a generous donor, in memory of their dog Rocksie. Just go online at utahhumane.org/give or test HSUGive to 41444. No amount is too small.

You can also take pet supplies down to the shelter and leave them under the Giving Trees during the month of December.