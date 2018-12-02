Wanted with Scott McKane: Crooked criminals sought by police for package thefts and other crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's Wanted starts with a suspect out of South Ogden who allegedly stole a box full of Christmas lights from a porch. Anyone who recognizes the suspect can call (801) 622-2800.

Sheriff's officials in Utah County are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a package from a porch. Anyone with information on the suspect or the theft can call the Utah County Sheriff's Office at ‎801-794-3970.

Murray police announced that they are looking for two suspects in a case involving the theft of a credit card. Anyone who recognizes them was asked to call (801) 264-2673.

To see the suspects in the act again, watch the video above. And, as always, these criminal suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.