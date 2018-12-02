× Utah to play Northwestern in Holiday Bowl on Dec. 31

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah Utes Football Team learned its bowl fate Sunday. It will be playing the Holiday Bowl against Northwestern in San Diego.

Utah is ranked No. 17 (9-4, 6-3 Pac-12) and Northwestern is ranked No. 22 (8-5, 8-1 Big Ten). Utah is the Pac-12 South Division champion and Northwestern is the Big Ten West Division champ, a press release stated.

Utah and Northwestern have played twice in the team’s history, in 1927 and 1981. The series is tied 1-1, the statement said.

“We are elated to be invited to the Holiday Bowl and to play an outstanding Northwestern team,” said Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham. “It is a testament to our players and also our great fan base that we were invited to play in this prestigious game. Our players are deserving to play in a bowl of this caliber and we are especially happy for our exceptional senior class. We look forward to playing in front of a big Utah crowd down in San Diego on December 31.”

The game will be played on Monday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. PT (5 p.m. MT) at SDCCU Stadium and will be televised on FS1.

To purchase tickets, click here.