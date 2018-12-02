Smith’s Food and Drug ‘Sunday Brunch’ features ‘Fruit Cheesecakedilla’ and ‘Healthy Crab Salad in Crispy Wonton Cups’

Fox 13's Amy Nay joined Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson for "Sunday Brunch."
This week's segment features Fruit Cheesecakedilla and Health Crab Salad in Crispy Wonton Cups.
Fruit Cheesecakedilla
Ingredients:
8 oz cream cheese, softened
¼ c. sugar
2 tsp. vanilla
4 lg. flour tortillas
½ stick butter ( ¼ cup)
2 tbsp. cinnamon sugar, separated into 2 portions 1 tbsp each
2 mangoes, diced
½ c. water, separated into 2 ¼ c. portions
2 tbsp. cornstarch
1 pint raspberries or 1 lb strawberries stemmed and halved
Directions
In a saucepan combine the mangoes, ¼ c. water, and 1 tbsp. cinnamon sugar. Bring to a simmer over medium high heat. Dissolve the cornstarch into the second ¼ c. water, then add to the pot and stir then simmer until thickened. Set aside.
Using a hand-mixer, blend the cream cheese, sugar and vanilla until smooth.
Melt butter and set aside. Preheat a large sauté pan over medium heat. Spread ½ of the cream mixture over 1 tortilla. Place a second tortilla on top, then press to form a sandwich. Brush both sides of the sandwich with melted butter and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Cook the quesadilla in the sauté pan about 3 minutes per side or until golden brown. Do the same thing with the remaining 2 tortillas. Place on a platter then cut like a pizza. Top with the mango sauce and berries of choice. Serve.
Healthy Crab or Krab Salad in Crispy Wonton Cups
Ingredients:
24-30 wonton skins
1 lb. lump crab meat or substitute imitation Krab
1 mango, diced
1 stalk celery, diced
½ red bell pepper, diced
1 bunch green onion, chopped
½ bunch cilantro, chopped…keep a few leaves whole for garnish
2 limes zested and juiced
2 tbsp olive oil
1 tsp honey
½ tsp salt
½ tsp pepper
Directions
Preheat oven to 375. Spray mini muffin tin with non-stick spray. Brush oil on wonton skin and gently press into the muffin tin forming a cup. Bake the wontons for 8-10 minutes or until golden brown and crisp. Cool completely.
Make the salad by combing all of the ingredients in a bowl and gently tossing to combine.
Fill each wonton cup with the salad and garnish with a cilantro leaf.
Don’t make these too far ahead as the wontons will get soggy if they sit too long.