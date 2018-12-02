× Police warn of ‘Shop with a Cop’ scam circulating Southern Utah

ST. GEORGE — Santa Clara-Ivins Police issued a warning Friday of an old scam with a new twist hitting the Southern Utah community involving fraudsters asking for donations under the guise of helping children — just one of many scams circulating this holiday season. The St. George News reports.

The police department says it’s receiving reports of a call-based financial scam involving individuals attempting to solicit money for the department’s “Shop with a Cop” program, according to an alert posted on the agency’s Facebook page.

Police departments throughout Washington County do not solicit funds for the event, and Santa Clara-Ivins Police do not ask for money over the phone.

