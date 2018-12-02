× Police seek public’s help solving rash of vehicle burglaries in Washington City

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — The Washington City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection with a number of vehicle break-ins reported Saturday, St. George News reported.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Washington City Community Center at 350 Community Center Drive on report of a vehicle burglary that took place in the parking lot of the facility, Washington City Police Lt. Jason Williams told St. George News Sunday.

Investigators spoke to the individual who reported the first vehicle burglary, and during the course of the interview, they learned of several other vehicles that were also broken into.

“We actually ended up with seven vehicles that were broken into after officers responded to the center,” Williams said.

