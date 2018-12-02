× Police: Intoxicated man mistaken for burglar shot while entering wrong apartment

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK ) — Chandler police are investigating after a man was mistaken as a burglar and was shot while drunkenly trying to enter the wrong apartment in Chandler early Sunday morning.

According to Seth Tyler with Chandler Police Department, officers received a call of a burglary in progress at about 3:15 a.m. at an apartment near Elliot Road and Arizona Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they found that the resident of the home shot the burglar.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that the ‘burglar’ was actually an ‘extremely’ intoxicated man who thought he was entering his own apartment, Tyler said.

Police said the man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

No arrests were made.