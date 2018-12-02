× Police: 5 people in jail after party in Magna turns into fight with 2 police officers

MAGNA, Utah – Five people are facing charges Sunday morning after starting a fight with two police officers who tried to shut down a party in Magna.

Unified Police Department said they responded to a loud party in a garage at 2993 South Noble Fir Cove at about 1:30 a.m.

When police officers arrived they found the adults were intoxicated.

Police reportedly asked them to shut the party down but party-goers did not want to comply, which lead to a physical fight with officers.

One officer was taken to a local hospital with an elbow injury. The second officer received minor injuries and did not seek medical attention.

The five people have been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and are facing several charges including public intoxication, disturbing the peace, assault on a police officer, and resisting arrest.