× Multiple injured during LDS Church services in Brazil when man enters church with ‘multiple knives’

Goiânia, Brazil — Four people and a suspect were injured during an incident at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Brazil Sunday.

According to a church statement, a man entered the chapel, located in Goiânia, Brazil during a worship service “and threatened the congregation with multiple knives.”

All of the individuals were receiving medical care, the church said. The nature or scope of their injuries were not known at the time of this report.

The statement said that police arrested the attacker.

“The Church is providing support to those who were present during the incident, and we are praying for all involved,” the statement said.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been recognized in Brazil since 1930. There are more than 1.5 million members of the church in the nation.