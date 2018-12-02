Hundreds attend candlelight vigil for fallen South Salt Lake officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah -- Sunday night a community gathered together to honor David Romrell, a South Salt Lake officer who was killed in the line of duty in late November.

Hundreds of people gathered at a candlelight vigil to honor 31-year-old Romrell

Police said he was purposely hit by a car driven by suspects fleeing an apparent burglary.

"I never felt safer than when I was with him on the streets. I know he took care of any one of our citizens in the community as if though they were his own family," said Luis Lambardo, a South Salt Lake Police officer who spoke at the vigil.

Romrell was a Marine Corps veteran, a husband and had recently become a father.

"He just always made everyone laugh and smile and always brought light to the room and that's definitely what I'm going to miss most," said a family member.

The ceremony started with a flame of honor, given to the vigil attendees from Romrell's wife Elizabeth.

"And my promise to him and his family is that we will honor them and honor him, and that we will take care of his family moving forward," said Sgt. Matthew Oehler of the South Salt Lake Police Department.

Funeral services for Officer Romrell are scheduled for Wednesday at the Maverick Center.

A public viewing will be held from 9:00 to 10:30 am.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 followed by a procession to Larkin Mortuary in Sandy.