Death row inmate Floyd Maestas dies of natural causes

SALT LAKE CITY — Death row inmate Floyd Eugene Maestas has died, the Utah Department of Corrections announced Sunday.

Maestas, 63, who has been awaiting execution for the 2004 murder of 72-year-old Donna Bott, died Sunday of natural causes. Bott was murdered in a robbery.

Maestas was convicted in 2008 and has been awaiting execution ever since. With his passing, there are now eight men on Utah’s death row.

