3 Questions with Bob Evans: Jose Enrique, founder of ‘Latinos in Action’

As a young boy, Jose Enrique came with his family to the United States from El Salvador.
They entered the country illegally looking for a better life, but were granted amnesty and are now full citizens.
Enrique is determined to serve, to lift and to help.
He founded "Latinos in Action," a non-profit organization that helps Latino youth make the most out of their lives.
Bob Evans sat down with Enrique and asked him three questions:
- Is President Trump handling the migrant caravan situation at the U.S. and Mexico border correctly?
- What is the key to a Latino student's success in the United States?
- How do you go about adequately convincing not only Utah but the entire country, of the tremendous resource that lies in the talents and assets in the Latino community?
A full video with Enrique can be seen below:
