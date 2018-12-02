3 Questions with Bob Evans: Jose Enrique, founder of ‘Latinos in Action’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As a young boy, Jose Enrique came with his family to the United States from El Salvador.

They entered the country illegally looking for a better life, but were granted amnesty and are now full citizens.

Enrique is determined to serve, to lift and to help.

He founded "Latinos in Action," a non-profit organization that helps Latino youth make the most out of their lives.

Bob Evans sat down with Enrique and asked him three questions:

Is President Trump handling the migrant caravan situation at the U.S. and Mexico border correctly? What is the key to a Latino student's success in the United States? How do you go about adequately convincing not only Utah but the entire country, of the tremendous resource that lies in the talents and assets in the Latino community?

A full video with Enrique can be seen below: