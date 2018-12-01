× Utah politicians remember former President George H.W. Bush

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah politicians react to the passing of President George H.W. Bush after it was announced Friday night that he passed away at the age of 94.

Senator Orrin Hatch’s office released a series of tweets, along with a formal statement Saturday morning saying in part:

“President George H.W. Bush was among the greatest heroes of the American Century. The breadth and depth of his service are without parallel. Before rising to the highest office in the land, he was a decorated Navy Pilot, a Congressman from the State of Texas, an Ambassador to the United Nations, a CIA Director, and of course, the Vice President of the United States. He was the man who pulled back the Iron Curtain, shining the warm sunlight of freedom where freedom had grown cold. His influence—in global affairs, in American domestic policy, and in our hearts—cannot be overstated. Today, we mourn the passing of one of the finest gentlemen I ever knew. May God bless the Bush family, and may our 41st President rest in peace with his beloved Barbara.”

Governor Gary Herbert also tweeted “President George H.W. Bush will be sorely missed. He was a great example, the patriarch of our country, and a devoted servant to all. He was loved and respected by everyone. He was a man of great character and integrity.”

Lt. Governor Spencer Cox also took to Twitter and said “Sending our heart-felt condolences to the Bush family. We are ever grateful for your legacy of leadership, service and family. Rest well gentle soul. You will be missed.”

Senator-elect Mitt Romney tweeted “No one stood taller than George H.W. Bush, a giant among men. Hero in war, servant in the halls of state, and President of the greatest nation on earth.”

Other politicians that expressed condolences on Twitter include Representative Mia Love, Representative-elect Ben McAdams and Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes.