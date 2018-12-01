× Salt Lake City man arrested for allegedly setting up meeting with 13-year-old for sex, bringing 14-year-old along

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested Thursday after police say he texted a person he believed to be a 13-year-old and went to meet the minor to engage in sexual conduct.

According to an affidavit of probable cause released in Utah’s 3rd District Court, Andrew Creston Black, 26, engaged in a text conversation with a person who he thought was 13-years-old for around a month.

Black met the individual on what investigators called “a internet app used for dating and meeting people,”

Police said Black asked the person he believed was 13 to engage in sexual activity with him and a 14-year-old, who he said he would bring along.

The affidavit stated that Black brought a 14-year-old to meet the juvenile Thursday, where he was arrested.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Black allegedly admitted to sending messages to the person he believed to be a minor and brought the 14-year-old along to meet that person.

The gender of the 14-year-old was not stated in the affidavit.

Black was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of one count of entice a minor by internet or text, a second-degree felony.