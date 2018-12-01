× Police investigating ‘brazen’ Boise sexual assault

11/30/2018 ADA COUNTY – Ada County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a sexual assault after a woman was brutally attacked by a man early Friday morning in Southwest Ada County.

A little before 6:30 a.m., a woman running on West Brogan Street was attacked from behind by a man. Reports say the man grabbed her around the neck, as she immediately began kicking and fighting to get away from him. According to Ada County Sheriff’s detectives, the woman fell to the ground in the street where the man choked her until she lost consciousness.

Officials say when the woman regained consciousness, the man was holding her down on the ground. Evidence suggests the man sexually assaulted the runner while she was unconscious. Soon after the woman woke up, the man ran east from West Brogan Street toward Seabreeze. Police say a car driving east on Brogan saw the woman in the road and stopped to help her and called 911. Ada County Sheriff’s deputies and Ada County paramedics responded and transported the woman to the hospital.

Officials say the woman has significant injuries to her neck but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

Detectives are now actively searching for the man responsible for the sexual assault. Police say the man is believed to have been wearing medium gray sweatpants and sweatshirt with a dark-colored beanie or hood over his head. The man’s age, ethnicity, hair and skin color are not known.

“This was a shockingly brazen assault. We are working to find the man responsible as quickly as possible. I know this is scary. Safety is our first priority. We have all of our resources working this investigation and will have extra patrols in the area. Please help us by being aware of your surroundings. Look out for anyone or anything suspicious, and report unusual activity as soon as possible. Together, we can ensure you stay safe and secure in the places you live, work, and play,” said Sheriff Steve Bartlett

Anyone with information about this assault, the man or anything that seemed unusual or suspicious in this area today or in recent weeks is urged to call Detective Shellie Strolberg at 208.577.3788.