Father in Air Force surprises daughter at school

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTBS ) — Christmas came early for a Shreveport girl while she was in class Friday.

Justin Householder surprised his first grade daughter Ella at Magnolia School of Excellence. Householder has been overseas and hasn’t seen his daughter in two months, the longest time they’ve been a part since she was a baby.

Ella was in total shock to see her dad, she ran right past him! But once they wrapped their arms around each other, she couldn’t leave his side.

“I’m glad I was able to get back in time for Christmas,” said Householder.

For now, he has no plans of going back overseas. Householder has been in the Air Force for seven years.

Ella says the first thing she wants to do with her dad is go out to eat and see a movie!