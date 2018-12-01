Cedar City man wins ‘life-changing’ sum of money on ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’

Posted 9:35 pm, December 1, 2018, by , Updated at 10:11PM, December 1, 2018

Tom Zulewski, of Cedar City, celebrates victory on ABC’s “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” game show, Las Vegas, Nev., July 13, 2018 | Photo by Jacob Kepler courtesy of Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution, St. George News / Cedar City News Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo Credit: Jacob Kepler-Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution.

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Friday the 13th was anything but unlucky for Tom Zulewski, St. George News reported Saturday.

Zulewski, a Cedar City resident, walked away from the “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” game show $50,000 richer July 13.

He had to hold onto his lucrative secret until Thursday night when his showing on the hit TV game show finally aired on the KJZZ channel in Utah.

“Now I can tell everything,” Zulewski said in an interview with Cedar City News.

Click here to read the whole story on St. George News. 