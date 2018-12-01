× 19-year-old woman dies in automobile crash in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A woman is dead after colliding with a pickup truck on Saturday.

The West Valley City Police Department said the accident occurred on SR-111 near 5400 South around 8:50 a.m.

Police said 19-year-old Holly Nickle was traveling southbound in a passenger car on SR-111 when she ran a red light near 5400 South.

The passenger car Nickle was driving collided with a pickup truck, leading them to drive off the roadway.

When police and the West Valley City Fire Department arrived to the scene Nickle was trapped inside the vehicle.

LifeFlight also arrived to the scene, but by the time it landed police say Nickle had died from fatal injuries.

The man in the pickup truck received minimal injuries.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors. They also said weather conditions did not appear to be a factor as well.

SR-111 is currently shut down between 4700 and 5400 South.

Fox 13 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.