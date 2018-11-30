× Watch: FedEx employee sees fallen flag, takes the time to fold and secure it

FERNDALE, Md. — A woman posted a video her home surveillance captured of a FedEx employee going above and beyond when an American flag fell on the ground in a Maryland neighborhood.

Gail Cook wrote on a Facebook post Wednesday that her flagpole had fallen down due to high winds.

When a FedEx driver went past the flagpole he stopped, and not only picked up the flag, but folded it and put it away on the porch of the home.

“Thanks FedEx!!! I hope he gets the recognition he deserves, I can’t thank him enough,” Cook wrote.

Video of the employee folding the flag can be seen below (courtesy Nest):

Please enable Javascript to watch this video