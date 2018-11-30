× Utah Utes lose to Washington Huskies in Pac-12 championship game 10-3

SALT LAKE CITY — It was a tough night for the Utah football team in their first appearance in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Washington beat the Utes 10-3 to win the Pac-12 title and a spot in the Rose Bowl.

Utah’s offense could never get it going. After the first scoreless first quarter in Pac-12 Championship history, the Utes trailed 3-0 at the Half. The Utes tied it up at 3-3 on a 53-yard field goal from Matt Gay in the third quarter.

The Huskies scored the first touchdown of the game later in the third quarter when Byron Murphy returned an interception 66-yards for a touchdown. The pass from Utah quarterback Jason Shelley was right on the mark to wide receiver Siaosi Mariner, but the ball bounced off him and into the hands of Murphy.

The Utes fell to 9-4 following the game and will find out which bowl game they will be going to on Sunday.