This is a good place to find wacky Christmas sweaters

Getting together and making weird Christmas sweaters has become a tradition for the family of iconoCLAD. That's a consignment store at 414 East 300 South in Salt Lake City.

It's not usual for some of their sweaters to take well over three hours to make, including installing lights, gluing and stitching embellishments. It's a labor of love.

iconoCLAD has been voted best new and secondhand boutique in Utah for the past four years by server major publications. They are a consignment store that doesn't pay you up front for your used clothes, shoes and accessories, but you do make 50 percent of what the item sells for. Being a consignment store also makes it very simple to be an excellent home for local jewelry, clothing, and craft artisans.

They're hosting a local artisan market on December 15, 2018 to allow local artists an opportunity to get a lot of free exposure to customers.

They also recommend going to their after Christmas sales to stock up on decorations that you can work into a sweater for next year!

Find more at the store, or by visiting www.iconoclad.com or on Instagram & Facebook @iconoCLAD.