Spike would love someone to keep company with

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spike is a senior Yorkie who is looking for someone to keep company with.

He was rescued out of West Valley Animal Shelter, where he came in as a stray with foxtails embedded in his face. They think one damaged his eye and he is now blind in one eye.

He would do best in a one-story home because he doesn't do steps very well.

But, he does great with other dogs and cats.

He is schedule for a dental, but is neutered and current on all vaccinations. He has a microchip and is ready for adoption for $300. (That includes his microchip, shots and a $350 dental).

You can learn more about adopting Spike at http://www.hearts4paws.org. Hearts4Paws is currently looking for foster homes as they have more dogs coming in on a daily basis.

Hearts4Paws will be at Petco in West Valley from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 1.