Spicy Crab/Lobster Rolls

Ingredients:

12 ounces cooked lobster/crab leg meat cut into chunks ¼ inch and bite size (about 2 cups)

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tbsp sriracha hot sauce

1/4 celery stalk

Juice of 1/2 lemon (2 tablespoons)

2 tablespoons minced flat-leaf parsley, tarragon, chives, or a combination of all 3

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 soft potato rolls

3 to 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

Green leaf lettuce for garnish

Directions:

Begin by portioning your crab/lobster meat. Remove meat from the shell. Cut and tear into bite size pieces and season with salt, pepper and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and set aside in a bowl. Wash and slice celery down the middle and slice into small pieces. Save the leaves for garnish.

Assemble the spicy mayo by adding ½ cup of mayo, 2 tablespoons of sriracha hot sauce, 1 tablespoon lemon juice and salt to taste.

Preheat a skillet or saute pan at med high heat. Slice your rolls in half lengthwise and lightly spread/cover with room temperature butter. Lightly toast and brown the loaves set aside when finished.

In the same pan add 2 tablespoons of butter and lightly cook your crab/lobster meat on a medium heat. Your goal is to warm up the meat by continually basting the butter over the meat as you cook. Cook for 2 min or until the meat is warm but not rubber like. Finish the meat by adding diced celery, parsley,chives and tarragon leaves.

Assemble the roll by spreading the spicy mayo on both sides of the roll generously. Add a few leaves of green leaf lettuce. Then to finish add the hot, buttery, salty crab/lobster meat on top with garnish and enjoy!

