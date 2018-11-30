Snow hits parts of Utah Friday with more on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Snow is falling in northern Utah's higher elevation areas while those in the valleys are seeing rain Friday morning.

Fox 13's Scott McKane went up the canyon for a look at the snowy conditions. While accumulations were fairly light as of about 6:30 a.m., more snow continues to fall.

In the valleys, many Utahns are getting a break from snow but roads may still be slick Friday morning.

Fog is also present in some areas, but not to the extent that prompted advisories for fog Thursday.

Snow is expected to continue through Friday, and by the end of the day northern Utah mountains could see 5 to 10 inches of snow while mountain valleys can expect 1 to 2 inches of snow.

Far northern benches may get 1-3 inches, while central mountains can expect 3 to 6 and southern mountains are looking at 2 to 4 inches.

Valley areas will primarily see rain for Friday's storm, but there could be some snow mixed in.

More widespread snow and rain showers may begin Friday afternoon.

Winter weather advisories have been issued for much of Utah through Friday night.

