Sandy police seek suspect in home burglary that allegedly broke in through pet door

SANDY, Utah — Sandy police released video of a suspect Friday who allegedly broke into a home via a pet door.

A tweet made by the Sandy Police Department said the suspect burglarized a residence on Nov. 8 at around 12 p.m.

Sgt. Jason Nielson with Sandy police stated that no one was home at the time of the burglary, but some items were taken.

Police released a video of the alleged suspect in the home. It can be seen below:

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect pictured can call the Sandy Police Department at (801) 568-7200.