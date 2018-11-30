× Police: Missing Washington City man found dead

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — A man who was reported missing on Nov. 23 after leaving work in St. George has been found dead, according to police.

Bownine (Beau) Tsosie, age 39, was reported missing on Sunday by a family member.

Details regarding the nature of Tsosie’s death were not given by officials with the Washington City Police Department. the St. George Police Department will be handling the investigation into the death, police said.

“The Washington City Police Department would like to thank the media outlets that promptly reported this incident as well as the citizens in the community that have assisted with this case,” a press release made by Lt. Jason Williams with the Washington City Police Department said. “We also wish to express our condolences to the family and friends of Beau Tsosie.”