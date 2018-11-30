× Police: Arrest made in armed robbery in Layton after man sends video on social media bragging about crime

LAYTON, Utah — Layton police and SWAT investigators made an arrest Friday in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at a Chevron Tuesday, after a suspect sent a video on social media bragging about the crime.

The Layton Police Department said in a tweet that Brandon Parcell, 18, was booked into jail for aggravated robbery and theft.

According to a probable cause statement released in Utah’s 2nd District Court, at approximately 6:50 a.m, Tuesday a man, later identified as Parcell, entered the Chevron located near 1500 N. Hwy 89 in Layton, brandished a gun, and demanded money.

The statement said that Parcell made off with $300-$400 in cash, and ran to the back of the store and disappeared from the view of surveillance cameras. A car was later seen in surveillance footage leaving the scene of the robbery with no lights on and ran a stop sign without stopping.

Police said that on Thursday, two “confidential and credible” informants met with investigators, and provided a Facebook video from Parcell, which depicted him holding a stack of money, and stating that he “robbed a gas station and came up fat as f***.”

Parcell also appeared in the video to be wearing the same style of shoe that was used in the robbery, the statement said.

A search warrant was executed on Parcell’s apartment, the statement said, and he was taken into custody. During an interview, Parcell allegedly admitted to being the person who robbed the Chevron, and that he had committed the robbery “for an adrenaline rush and to get some extra money [for Parcell] to spend on things.”