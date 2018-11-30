× Medical marijuana among topics as Utah Gov. calls special session for December 3

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has called a special session of the Utah Legislature for Monday to discuss several topics that include the recently-passed Utah Medical Cannabis Act.

Gov. Herbert states in a press release the session will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday and three topics will be considered:

The first is amending the Utah Medical Cannabis Act and related provisions. The act was approved by voters as Proposition 2 and goes into effect Saturday, December 1, but several groups have come together to create a “compromise” bill to govern how medical cannabis is governed in Utah.

The second relates to funding ongoing construction on the new Utah State Prison.

The third is regarding adjustments to state driver’s licenses to facilitate compliance with federal requirements.