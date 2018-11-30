× Mark your calendars! National Park Service announces free entrance dates for 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — Several national parks and monuments in Utah will waive admission fees for five dates in 2019.

According to a news release from the Southeast Utah Group of national parks, free admission will be granted “as a way to encourage people to get outdoors and spend time with their friends and family in their national parks.”

Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef and Zion National Parks will all participate in the fee-free dates. Hovenweep and Natural Bridges National Monuments have also announced their participation.

The National Park Service will offer the following fee-free days in 2019:

Monday, January 21 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Saturday, April 20 – Start of National Park Week / National Junior Ranger Day

Sunday, August 25 – National Park Service Anniversary

Saturday, September 28 – National Public Lands Day

Monday, November 11 – Veterans Day

The fee-free opportunity only applies to entrance fees. Other fees for camping, backcountry reservations, tours or other special uses will still need to be paid.

Normally, 115 of the 418 national parks in the United States charge entrance fees, and the other 303 parks do not.