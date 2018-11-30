× Man suffers gunshot wound after dropping handgun while grocery shopping in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — A man suffered a gunshot wound to the knee after he dropped a firearm while grocery shopping Wednesday in Sandy.

Sgt. Jason Neilsen of the Sandy Police Department said the inadvertent shooting occurred Wednesday evening at a Smith’s grocery store at 10305 South and 1300 East.

Neilsen said the handgun fell from the 67-year-old man’s waistband when he bent over to pick something up. The firearm discharged as the man was retrieving the weapon from the ground, and he suffered a gunshot wound to the knee.

Neilsen said the man was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

There were no further injuries reported and no reports of property damage. The man was carrying the firearm legally, Neilsen said. It was not immediately clear if any charges will be filed in connection with the incident.