Light Sugar Cookies Recipe

Help Santa cut back on sugar and butter this holiday season by leaving him a plate of these delicious Light Christmas Sugar Cookies. They're not only beautiful, they have less sugar and fat than the traditional version. But, don't worry, no one will know unless you tell them!

Chef Mary Ross from SelectHealth joined us with the recipe.

Yield: 22 to 24, 3 to 4-inch cookies

non-aerosol or 99% residue-free baking spray with flour, parchment paper, or parchment baking sheets

1¾ cups unbleached flour

1 tbsp. malted milk powder*

2 tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. fresh grated nutmeg

¼ cup butter

¼ cup light sour cream

1 cup sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

1 large egg

1 recipe Royal Icing

gel or paste food colorings*

gold or silver glitter dust or food color spray*

colored sugar or sprinkles to match the frosting colors used

Christmas cookie cutters in desired shapes

*Gel or paste food colorings, glitter dust, and food color sprays are available at baking and craft stores.

*Malted milk powder is available with the dry chocolate milk mixes at your local grocery store

1. Combine flour, malted milk powder, baking powder, and nutmeg together in a separate bowl. In mixing bowl, cream butter and sour cream together with sugar until smooth. Beat in vanilla and egg. Add dry ingredients to wet, mixing until just combined. Do not over mix,

2. Wrap dough in plastic and refrigerate 30 minutes to several hours. The longer the dough is chilled. the easier it is to handle. Note: If you need the dough sooner you can put it in the freezer for 15 minutes.

3. Preheat oven to 350 F. Flour a pastry board or rolling surface. Working with a third of the dough, roll out into ¼-inch thickness. (Keep remainder of dough refrigerated.) Cut into shapes using a 3- to 4-inch floured cookie cutters. Carefully transfer cookies to prepared baking sheets with a floured spatula.

4. Bake 5 to 7 minutes or just until cookies have set and gained a little color. Don`t wait until edges have browned, which will produce crunchy rather than soft, chewy cookies. After removing cookies from oven, let rest on baking sheet 1 minute, then transfer to wire racks to cool.

5. Once cookies have cooled, use a pastry knife to spread colored Royal Icing onto cookies (or pipe, if preferred). If desired, immediately sprinkle with matching colored sugar or sprinkles.

6. After the cookie icing has set, use a pastry bag and tip with a small round opening to pipe white

Royal Icing in lines across the bottom of the bulb to look like screw threads. Once thread icing has dried, paint with gold or silver glitter dust or food color spray.

Nutritional Information: cookie without Royal Icing 85 Calories; 2g Fat; 15g Carbohydrate; 0 Fiber; 1g Protein; 3mg Cholesterol; 57mg Sodium.

Nutritional Information: cookie with 2 tbsp. Royal Icing 165 Calories; 2g Fat; 35g Carbohydrate; 0 Fiber; 1g protein; 3mg Cholesterol; 60mg Sodium

Traditional Recipe: Cookie 260 Calories; 14g fat; 40g Carbohydrate; 0 Fiber; 2g Protein; 36mg Cholesterol;

87mg Sodium

Royal Icing

Yield: 3 cups or 48 1 tbsp. servings

1 16-ounce package confectioner's sugar

3 tbsp. meringue powder*

½ tsp. lemon extract (optional)

1/3 cup warm water

1. Beat sugar with meringue powder, water, and extract until thick and white, about 5 minutes.

2. Icing may be tinted with food coloring at this point. Keep icing covered with plastic wrap to prevent drying out. Covered icing will last a week in the refrigerator.

3. If necessary, use a little warm water to thin frosting to the right spreading or piping consistency.

Nutritional Information: 1 tbsp. servings 40 Calories; 10g Carbohydrate; 0g Dietary Fiber; 0 Protein; 0mg Cholesterol; 2mg Sodium.

*Meringue powder is available at baking and craft stores.

