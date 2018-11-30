× Accident causes traffic delays on Provo Canyon Rd., passenger trapped in vehicle

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A large accident caused traffic delays Friday night on Provo Canyon Rd. (US-89) in Utah County.

According to officials with the Utah Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 4:14 p.m.

A pickup truck headed westbound on Provo Canyon road near the Sundance exit lost control and crossed over to eastbound traffic, hitting a passenger car head-on.

The female driver of the car was critically injured, officials said. The driver of the truck was transferred to a local hospital with serious injuries.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.