Accident causes traffic delays on Provo Canyon Rd., passenger trapped in vehicle
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A large accident caused traffic delays Friday night on Provo Canyon Rd. (US-89) in Utah County.
According to officials with the Utah Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 4:14 p.m.
A pickup truck headed westbound on Provo Canyon road near the Sundance exit lost control and crossed over to eastbound traffic, hitting a passenger car head-on.
The female driver of the car was critically injured, officials said. The driver of the truck was transferred to a local hospital with serious injuries.
This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.
40.313010 -111.656589