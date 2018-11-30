Fast Cars Friday: The Jaguar I-Pace

The Jaguar I-Pace is a pure battery electric vehicle. One full charge provides a range of up to 234 miles. It can achieve a 0 to 80 percent charge in 85 minutes with a 50 kW DC rapid charger - the kind found at most public charging stations.
And, it's fast -- it goes from 0 to 60 MPH in 4.5 seconds.
The dramatic, distinctive look of the I-Pace - with aerodynamic hood scoop, flush door handles and bold air ducts - maximizes the electric vehicle's range and helps it slice efficiently through the air.
The 5-seater cabin is both luxurious and sporty.
With all-wheel-drive stability and sports car agility, the I-Pace inspires confident driving on various road surfaces and weather conditions.
