Fast Cars Friday: The Jaguar I-Pace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Jaguar I-Pace is a pure battery electric vehicle. One full charge provides a range of up to 234 miles. It can achieve a 0 to 80 percent charge in 85 minutes with a 50 kW DC rapid charger - the kind found at most public charging stations.

And, it's fast -- it goes from 0 to 60 MPH in 4.5 seconds.

The dramatic, distinctive look of the I-Pace - with aerodynamic hood scoop, flush door handles and bold air ducts - maximizes the electric vehicle's range and helps it slice efficiently through the air.

The 5-seater cabin is both luxurious and sporty.

With all-wheel-drive stability and sports car agility, the I-Pace inspires confident driving on various road surfaces and weather conditions.

Visit jaguardowntownsaltlake.com for more information.