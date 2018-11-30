Cyprus Credit Union surprises the ‘Teacher of the Month’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every month Cyprus Credit Union and FOX 13 surprise a teacher of the month with a $1,000.00 check. They get $500.00 to spend on their classroom and $500.00 to spend on themselves.

October's Teacher of The Month is Mrs. Charity Clark at Silver Crest Elementary in Herriman, where she's been teaching for the past five years.

She was nominated because of her dedication to students, she helps them develop and grow and pushes them to find their best selves. She can help a student who may be struggling build their self-esteem and believe in themselves. She doesn't leave anyone behind!

You can nominate a teacher at www.fox13now.com or www.cypruscu.com.