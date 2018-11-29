Three displaced by house fire in Ogden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah -- Three residents were displaced after a fire in Ogden Thursday morning.

Firefighters said the fire broke out in the area of 1300 Lewis Peak Drive around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Crews responded and extinguished the blaze in about 20 minutes.

The three adults and several pets living in the home were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting them with temporary housing.

No injuries were reported.

The fire caused an estimated $80,000 in damage and the cause remains under investigation.