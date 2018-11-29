Serial escapee found hiding in Utah after conviction for stealing from people he met in Vegas casinos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah -- A man convicted of stealing money from people he met in Las Vegas casinos was arrested after he was found using a false name in Utah.

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office states they arrested Mark Georgantas in Redmond this week after receiving a tip on Tuesday.

Georgantas was convicted for stealing money from people he met in Las Vegas casinos, and he had previously agreed to pay back his victims as part of a guilty plea.

The Las Vegas Review Journal reports that agreement was for nearly half of a million dollars taken in connection with a scheme, in which Georgantas promised to teach investors how to beat casino games.

The man has used aliases like Mark Gigantis, Mark G, and Mr. Smooth, according to the Review Journal.

Instead of complying with his plea deal, the man fled and a $500,000 warrant was issued when he failed to appear in court.

Detectives located the man staying at a home in Redmond, where he had been using the name "Todd Wolf."

The sheriff's office stated Georgantas initially resisted arrest, then made claims about needing medical attention. However, detectives had been told Georgantas has a history of making such claims as part of escapes from custody.

"Georgantas had several escapes from custody in the past, at one time he [crawled] through a sewer system in California, and crawling through a bathroom window in a Las Vegas court house," the sheriff's office stated.

Georgantas was taken to the Sevier County Jail and is expected to be extradited back to Nevada. Police posted a booking photo along with what appears to be Georgantas wearing various disguises.