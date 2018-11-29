× Northridge High student cut with razor blade; fellow student in custody

LAYTON, Utah — A Northridge High School student was injured and another has been booked into the Farmington Bay Youth Center after the former was cut with a razor blade, the school’s principal said Thursday.

According to a letter from Principal Brian Hunt, which was addressed to parents, the injured student suffered a neck injury.

A Layton Police spokesman said the cut was “substantial” but the injured student was quickly transported to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

“The altercation involved only two students and was short-lived. The student who allegedly assaulted the other was quickly apprehended by the school resource officer and a school administrator. Because of the quick action by the SRO, the school was not placed in lockdown,” the letter states.

The student accused of committing the assault will be referred to the Davis School District’s case management for violating the school district’s safe schools policy.

Both students are 15-year-old boys.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.