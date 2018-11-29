× Matt Wells is leaving USU to become head coach at Texas Tech

LOGAN, Utah — After six season as Utah State’s head coach, Matt Wells is leaving Logan for Lubbuck, Texas to become the new head coach at Texas Tech.

The former Aggie quarterback led his alma mater to five bowl games, and he leaves with the second most wins in program history with a record of 44-34. He led the Aggies to a 10-2 record this season, and he was named the Mountain West Conference coach of the year.

Utah State Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hartwell announced Thursday that a national search for USU’s next head coach has already begun.

“I would like to thank Matt and his wife Jen for their significant contributions to Utah State University,” Hartwell said in a statement. “Matt and his staff did an outstanding job of making Aggie football one of the best programs in the West. This is a special place and I am as excited as ever about our bright future.

“This is an extremely attractive job and we have already had tremendous interest from some very good football coaches and some very good people. We have a roster full of talented young men who represent Utah State University very well on the field, in the classroom and in the community.

“We will move as quickly and efficiently as we can with this search, but at the end of the day, we want to make sure we have the right person to build upon our success.”