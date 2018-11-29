× Jenny Wilson to run for Salt Lake County Mayor

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Councilwoman Jenny Wilson will announce her candidacy for Salt Lake County Mayor Friday morning.

Wilson, who unsuccessfully ran against Mitt Romney for U.S. Senate, will run to replace Ben McAdams, who won his bid for Utah’s 4th Congressional District.

“In 2014 Jenny became the first woman elected to the Salt Lake County Council where she is currently serving her second six-year term. On the Council, Jenny has forged a consensus on issues affecting the daily lives of County residents. Jenny has led numerous policy initiatives including equality for LGBTQ+ individuals, ethics reform, protecting Utah’s canyons, trails and waterways, tackling the opioid crisis, and criminal justice reform – all while keeping the County budget balanced. Jenny has been an advocate for women’s interests, minority communities, the underserved, and those with disabilities,” a statement from Wilson’s campaign said.

The Salt Lake County Democratic Central Committee will hold a special election, likely in late January, to replace McAdams, the statement said.

