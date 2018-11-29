× Hugh Jackman announces world tour, including stop in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — Hugh Jackman has announced he will tour Europe and North America next year, and the tour includes a stop in Salt Lake City in July.

“Hugh Jackman: The Man. The Music. The Show” will feature performances of songs from “The Greatest Showman,” “Les Miserables” and music from other films and Broadway shows, with accompaniment by a live orchestra, according to a post on Jackman’s Twitter account.

The tour will begin with 12 stops in Europe, followed by 22 stops in North America. Jackman is scheduled to perform in Salt Lake City on July 11.

Tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, December 7 at hughjackmantheshow.com.