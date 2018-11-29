Fog descends on parts of northern Utah amid winter weather advisories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- It's a foggy morning in the Salt Lake Valley Thursday, and winter weather advisories have been issued for much of Utah.

Areas of fog in southern Davis County and Salt Lake County have reduced visibility to around 1/2 of a mile, according to the National Weather service.

The roof camera at Fox 13 shows the foggy scene as of Thursday around 7:40 a.m.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for several northern Utah counties through 10 a.m . Thursday. Drivers are urged to use extra caution during their commute.

Ski resorts in Utah saw between 2 and 9 inches of snow by Thursday morning, and more snow is expected Thursday into Friday with winter weather advisories in effect from 9 a.m. Thursday until 10 p.m. Friday.

Areas of the Wasatch Front, mountain valleys and Castle Country will see 1 to 3 inches of snow by Friday morning, with southwest Wyoming getting about an inch.

Northern Utah's mountains could see 10-18 inches of snow through Friday night, with central and southern mountains getting 8 to 16 inches.

