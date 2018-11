ARIZONA — A fire at a mansion in Chandler, Arizona prompted a response from several fire departments early Thursday morning.

KPHO in Arizona reports fire crews were dispatched to the blaze just before 3 a.m. local time and arrived to find the 12,000 square-foot structure fully engulfed.

Crews initially entered the home to attack the fire but ultimately had to withdraw and go defensive.

No injuries have been reported. Visit KPHO for more on this story.