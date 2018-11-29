Chef Jeff’s Chicken Enchilada Soup
Ingredients:
1 whole chicken, 5-7 lbs
3 celery stalks, rough chopped
1 lb mini carrots
1 lg onion, rough chopped
1 small onion, diced
1 7oz can diced green chiles
1 tbsp garlic, minced
1 stick butter ( ½ c.)
½ c. masa (corn flour)
2 qt. chicken broth, made from cooking the chicken
1 c. red enchilada sauce
1 15oz jar queso dip (prepared, favorite brand)
1 tbsp salt
½ tsp. pepper
Soup Garnishes
Sour cream
Chopped tomato
Diced avocado
Fried tortilla strips or crushed tortilla chips
Shredded cheese
Directions
- Rinse and remove any giblets from the chicken. Place the chicken in a large pot covered with the rough chopped celery, onion, and carrots. Cover with cold water about an inch above the chicken and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium low and simmer about 45 minutes or until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the breast reads 150. Remove the chicken from the pot and set aside to slightly cool, pull the meat from the bone and set aside. Strain the remaining broth from the pot and use for the recipe.
- In a pot, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the diced onion, green chiles, and garlic. Sauté about 3 to 5 minutes or until the onions are translucent. Whisk in the masa flour and mix until the butter is absorbed into the flour. Add the chicken broth and bring to a boil. Let it boil for about 5 -7 minutes, then add the enchilada sauce and queso. Bring back to a simmer then add the salt and pepper. Simmer 3 more minutes. Add the pulled chicken and once it returns to a simmer it is done. Enjoy topped with favorite garnishes.
Recipe sponsored by: Smith's Food and Drug