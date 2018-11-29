Cheeseburger Meatballs

1 lb. ground beef 3 tablespoons ketchup
2 tablespoons yellow or Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 1/2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons dry onion soup mix
1 egg
1/3 cup bread crumbs
1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
3 tablespoons canola oil
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Topping Suggestions
Ketchup
Mustard
Tomato, small pieces
Pickle, small pieces
Onion, small pieces
In a large bowl, combine the first 10 ingredients (through cheddar cheese) with salt and pepper. In a large skillet over medium high heat, add oil. Form the meat mixture into balls (golf ball size). Brown on all sides; cook all the way through, about 8-10 minutes.
Serve meatballs immediately as is or add your favorite toppings. Hold the tomato, pickle and/or onion toppings onto the meatballs with toothpicks.
