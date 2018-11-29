Cheeseburger Meatballs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 lb. ground beef 3 tablespoons ketchup

2 tablespoons yellow or Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 1/2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons dry onion soup mix

1 egg

1/3 cup bread crumbs

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

3 tablespoons canola oil

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Topping Suggestions

Ketchup

Mustard

Tomato, small pieces

Pickle, small pieces

Onion, small pieces

In a large bowl, combine the first 10 ingredients (through cheddar cheese) with salt and pepper. In a large skillet over medium high heat, add oil. Form the meat mixture into balls (golf ball size). Brown on all sides; cook all the way through, about 8-10 minutes.

Serve meatballs immediately as is or add your favorite toppings. Hold the tomato, pickle and/or onion toppings onto the meatballs with toothpicks.

sponsor: Utah Beef Council