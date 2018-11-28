× Woman found dead in hot spring near Elko

ELKO, Nev. — A woman was found dead in a hot spring in the Elko area Tuesday morning.

According to the Elko Police Department, officers responded to the “Hot Holes”, which are hot springs located near Bullion Road in the Elko area.

A family from outside of the area had stopped to observe the hot springs and spotted a body in the water.

Police recovered the body of a woman, who they believe is an Elko resident. Her identity has not been released pending official confirmation and the notification of her next of kin.

Foul play is not suspected in the death.

“As a reminder, this is not the first death at this location, water temperatures vary in the pool and can overcome anyone within it,” police stated. “This area is fenced with signage to keep all person(sic) out for their own safety.”