Report: Kyle Korver to return to Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY — Shooting guard Kyle Korver will once again play for the Utah Jazz in exchange for two of the team’s second-round draft picks, according to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, citing NBA sources.

In addition to the second-round picks, the Jazz will also send Alec Burks to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wojnarowski tweeted.

One of the second-round picks will be sent in 2020 and the other in 2021, and they’ll be sent via the Washington Wizards, according to Wojnarokski.

Korver played for the Jazz from 2007 to 2010, and has been with the Cleveland Cavaliers since 2016, according to his profile on NBA.com. He has also played for the Atlanta Hawks, the Chicago Bulls and the Philadelphia 76ers.

