Police ask for help solving Christmas caper after homemade Grinch stolen in Orem

OREM, Utah — Police need your help tracking down a homemade Grinch that was stolen from a family in Orem.

Police posted about the theft Tuesday night.

“A family contacted us via the world wide web and asked for your help in solving a complex Christmas caper……….some miscreant went onto our victims property and stole their homemade ‘Grinch’,” Orem PD stated on Facebook. “It has been in the family for years and stands about 5 feet tall.”

Police state there is no surveillance footage from the area, so they “mocked up a few pics of what you may have seen if you were in the area at the time of the crime.”

The photos show the family’s Grinch inserted into a variety of unusual photos, see the post below for those images. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police at 801-229-7080.

“The person who gets it back to us first gets a batch of Mrs. Lt .’s homemade muddy buddies and a carton of nasty eggnog (not homemade but store bought),” police wrote.