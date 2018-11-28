× Oregon State Trooper shot 12 times suing for $30M

By KPTV Staff

Washington County, OR — An Oregon state trooper shot on Christmas night two years is suing several agencies, claiming officials mishandled the case that left him critically injured.

Nic Cederberg was shot 12 times in 2016 and spent more than a month in a hospital. Despite 21 surgeries, his recovery is not over, he says.

Cederburg and his wife, Hayley, are suing for a combined $30 million. They say the case was mishandled and claim dispatchers didn’t warn him about how dangerous the suspect was the night of Dec. 25, 2016.

Cederberg that night was shot several times by a murder suspect following an intense chase. The murder suspect, James Tylka, was no stranger to law enforcement.

The lawsuit claims a deputy had visited Tylka’s home before on a domestic violence call. Tylka wasn’t arrested–Cederberg says that was a mistake.

After the visit, the lawsuit claims Tylka attempted suicide and was taken to a hospital, but Cederberg claims doctors failed to admit Tylka for psychiatric care.

After his release from the hospital, law enforcement says Tylka shot and killed his wife in King City. That’s when the chase and officer-involved shooting occurred.

Cederberg claims dispatchers never told him that Tylka had just shot his wife and was armed and suicidal.

Cederberg says he now has permanent disabilities, including post-traumatic stress disorder. He also still has at least one bullet in his spine.

In his lawsuit, he’s asking for two-million dollars for pain and suffering and an additional 18 million for future pain and suffering.

The lawsuit also mentions that Cederberg’s wife is his fulltime caregiver. She’s seeking 10 million dollars in damages.

Washington County, the Washington County 911 dispatch center and Legacy Meridian Park Hospital, among others, are at the center of the lawsuit.

A Washington County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says Cederberg “acted heroically” on Dec. 25, 2016.

“We recognize the sacrifices he made to protect our community that night, and the sacrifices he has made throughout his career,” the spokesperson said. “We continue to send out best wishes to Trooper Cederberg and his family. As a matter of standard policy, the sheriff’s office cannot comment on pending litigation.”

Legacy Health also said they can’t comment on pending litigation.

Lawyers for Cederberg and his wife say through the lawsuit, they’re hoping to motivate positive change to put the safety of the community first, among other things.

