× Officials confirm funeral arrangements for Officer David Romrell

SOUTH SALT LAKE — The South Salt Lake Police Department shared funeral details for Officer David Romrell Wednesday evening via Facebook and Twitter.

The funeral will be on Wednesday, December 5 at 3200 Decker Lake Drive in West Valley City.

There will be a public viewing from 9 – 10 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m.

Following the service, there will be a procession to Larkin Mortuary on 1950 East Dimple Dell Road in Sandy.

Upon arrival at the mortuary, Romrell’s grave will be dedicated and there will be a 21-gun salute and flag folding in his honor.