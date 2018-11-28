× Man sentenced to 16 to life for 2016 murder in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — A man was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years to life in prison for a murder that prompted a SWAT response in Ogden in 2016.

Court documents indicate Jonathan Francisco Delgado was sentenced for one count of murder and one count of obstructing justice.

Delgado will serve 16 years to life in the Utah State Prison for murder and 1 to 15 years for obstructing justice.

Both sentences may be served concurrently, and the court recommends Delgado be given credit for 655 days of time already served. The murder charge was enhanced because a firearm was used.

Delgado was arrested in December of 2016 for the murder of 37-year-old Steven Snider. The confrontation between the two men resulted in a SWAT response.